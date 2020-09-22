Technology Addiction a Real Threat to Kids



Rayhan Ahmed Topader:

Today’s teens have never lived in a world without the internet. They are often more tech-savvy than adults and they embrace new trends and technologies. The Internet is a great way to stay connected and informed, but if you’re the parent of a teen, you know it can also cause a lot of problems too. Use can evolve into an obsession, and this obsession can become an addiction. Real life can begin to take a back seat to online time. More research needs to be done on the long-term effects of technology addiction on adolescents development. However, we do know that adolescents’ brains are developing into their mid-20s, pruning away “pathways” in the brain that are unused, and strengthening the “pathways” that are used frequently. This means that our habits in adolescence actually change our brains. Based on what we know about other addictions, wiring the brain strongly for the expectation and reward of technology likely sets teens up to be more susceptible to these compulsive loops later in life. Additionally, adolescence is an important time to build social skills and form identity. Substituting online for real-life interaction, complete with body language and subtle cues, may impact teens’ social and emotional development. Internet addiction. Phone addiction.Technology addiction.Whatever you call it, a lot of parents are expressing worries that their children are addicted to their devices.

What parents are alarmed about is usually two things: the sheer amount of time their kids spend on screens, and their kids’ resistance to cutting back on that screen time. Getting them to put away their devices and come to dinner, engage in other activities, go outside or do their homework (without also checking social media and streaming TV shows) seems to be an increasingly uphill battle. Kids sometimes use the word “addiction” to describe their own behavior, too. In a 2016 survey by Common Sense Media, half of teenagers said they “feel” they’re addicted to their mobile device. Three quarters of them said they felt compelled to immediately respond to texts, social media posts and other notifications. More often than not, when people say that someone is addicted to the internet or addicted to their phone, they’re using it colloquially,” notes Dr. David Anderson, a clinical psychologist and director of the Behavior Disorders Center at the Child Mind Institute. By calling it addiction, parents are often communicating their concern that so much screen time is unhealthy, as well as their feeling that they’re powerless to stop it. While the comparison to substance abuse is tempting, because devices are stimulating to the same reward centers of the brain, experts point out crucial differences.

Addiction doesn’t really capture the behavior we’re seeing, says Dr. Matthew Cruger, a neuropsychologist and the director of the Learning and Development Center at the Child Mind Insititute.

With addiction you have a chemical that changes the way we respond, that leads us to be reliant on it for our level of functioning. That’s not what ‘s happening here. We don’t develop higher levels of tolerance. We don’t need more and more screen time in order to be able to function.There is, technically, no such thing as internet or phone addiction. Some in the psychiatric community have proposed a new disorder called internet gaming disorder, to recognize unhealthy patterns of game-playing. But to rise to the level of a disorder, Dr. Anderson notes, the behavior would would be very extreme, and seriously impairing to a child’s life. That would mean an amount of screen time that’s not only more than parents feel comfortable with, but that crowds out other age-appropriate activities, like socializing, sports, school work even hygiene and sleep. We would be looking at adolescents who are pushing everything else out of their lives. Some parents may see addict-like behavior, Dr. Anderson adds, when kids get angry if they’re required to stop, insist on more and more screen time, spend a lot of offline time thinking about how and when they will get back online. But these kind of behaviors can be prompted by many pleasurable activities, and don’t constitute an addiction.More often than not, what I see are parents who are concerned about their teenager’s behavior around screens use the word addiction when it doesn’t really fit.

One reason to be cautious about using the term, he added, is that we have a tendency right now within the zeitgeist to pathologize normal adolescent behavior. While experts say that parents should remain skeptical of the notion of addiction, they also argue that parents should be alert for potential negative fallout from screen use. Apps and games are designed to keep us engaged as much as possible, and it can be hard for children to exercise self-control when their impulse is to keep scrolling.There is ample evidence that intense social media use is correlated with an increase in anxiety and depression as teenagers, especially girls, compare themselves unfavorably to their peers and worry about missing out. Research shows that excessive gaming spending two-thirds or more of free time is correlated with negative mental health outcomes, including higher incidence of anxiety, depression and substance use.There is evidence that multitasking using social media, texting, watching tv while doing homework undermines cognitive functioning and decreases learning. And, of course, experts note constant attention to devices comes at the cost of other activities that are ultimately more valuable, and developmentally important. In the meantime, parents are navigating a difficult set of parameters. Common Sense Media offers a wealth of advice that can help with setting guidelines.

One place to start is to require that phones be put down for dinner or on family excursions, and parents, of course, need to think carefully about their own use of devices and the examples that they are setting. Beyond that, parents need to keep thinking about digital dangers like cyber bullying, but also worrying when the part of a teenager’s life that is lived on line is getting in the way of the other parts. “If a kid is not getting enough sleep, or not getting homework done,” Dr. Selkie said, or if there are fights over the phone every night, parents may need to set limits or help a teenager set limits. Anyone can become addicted to drugs, the internet, or certain behaviors. However addiction is more likely for some individuals. NPR.org explains that when it comes to internet addiction, the problem isn’t restricted to kids and teens, though some especially those who have depression or anxiety disorder may be particularly vulnerable.Teens experience swings in mood and behavior. This is a normal part of growing up. However these swings can also indicate underlying mental health issues. Underlying issues make addiction a greater risk. Concerns that can complicate a teen’s relationship with the internet and technology include the following some reasons: Feelings of anxiety over life, school, achievements and relationships may make the internet seem more appealing.

Teenagers with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder may discover that the internet can hold their attention. The internet can be an escape from the hormones and emotions of adolescence. The need to explore a different identity: Your teen may feel that he or she can have a different identity online or can be more themselves away from in-person family and peers.Your teen may also be facing obsessive-compulsive disorder, other anxiety disorders or depression. Even if there isn’t an identifiable underlying cause of addiction, your son or daughter may simply feel overwhelmed by his or her emotions. The internet can offer temporary feelings of escape, numbness or social connection. If he or she does not have healthy coping mechanisms in place, and many teen do not yet have the skills or awareness needed for these, the internet can become their only outlet or source of soothing. When this happens, dependence and addiction can develop.

Writer and Columnist

raihan567@yahoo.com