UK coronavirus cases increase by 4,926 and death toll rises by 37

The number of UK coronavirus cases has risen by 4,926 and death toll has risen by 37 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the total number of UK coronavirus fatalities to 41,825.

Overall, 403,551 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest figures come as Boris Johnson has told MPs people should work from home where possible and masks must be worn more widely as he unveiled in a raft of new restrictions for England.

Unless the virus is halted, these and other measures will be in place for six months.

Wales

There have been a further 281 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 21,159.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,603.

Scotland

There has been one new death in Scotland of people who have tested positive for the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 383, which is 7.6% of the newly tested individuals.