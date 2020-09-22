Zakir Naik and peace TV

Fatema Miah:

“Zakir Abdul Karim Naik is an Indian Islamic televangelist and preacher. He is currently a criminal absconder in charges related to funding terror activities, hate speech, inciting communal hatred, and money laundering. He fled from India in 2016 and is a wanted criminal in India. He is the founder and president of the Islamic Research Foundation and Peace TV.” Nicky Hartley reported in N World on the 17 sept 2020.

I wrote before few times how I wasn’t fond of Dr. Zakir Naiks talks, rather found his speech to be misleading, thoughtless and one directional. It is simply idiotic culture of over-criticising manner, that I found unfit, unacceptable and inappropriate. I must confess, its Asian Doctors by large, and high proportion is Muslims, are with such attitude due to their high ego, though they are either unaware of, or in denial, in both conditions thoughtlessly. Zakir Naik I was never fond of and I was hated by Pakistanis for that in 2010/11 era continued. It’s personal preferences of talking styles not hate let alone enmity.

“The UK’s counter-extremism tsar is calling on the government to overhaul urgently its terror legislation to ensure extremists are not exploiting gaps in the law. The head of the Commission for Countering Extremism, Sara Khan, has launched a legal review into the UK’s terror laws but says the government needs to act now. She told the BBC’s Today programme that every day the government fails to act more people will become radicalised.”

Mr Naik ran two television stations, Peace TV and Peace TV Urdu, which were fined £300,000 by the UK’s media regulator, OfCom, for broadcasting hate speeches and incitement. An investigation has been launched into the charity he founded that funded them. Muslims are dying of starvation across the world, what do they do with their raised money I question? What will UK media do with that fined £300,000 pounds?

Peace TV and Peace TV Urdu were reported to be broadcasting hate speeches and incitement to commit murder. Both stations surrendered their licences and no longer broadcast in Britain. How comes UK Muslims were and are so blind? Doctors, Professors, Educators, Engineers UK educated Attorneys of Muslim background were so drawn to Peace TV and Zakir Naik, when I one of the few who found their talks unsuitable for UK growing children? As I was a mother of two school aged sons and it concerned me and led to my ill health. UK Muslims, majority are Pakistani background and some professionals in the UK. I was shocked of their ideology and here some are in Solihull.

Mismanagement in the charity was reported, and it is a fairly common thing in charities and managing, it is wrong and faulty. (What has happened to Solihull’s large sum of Money taken from the SMCA mosque fund I wonder?) I didn’t like Dr. Naik’s talks and when Dr. Naik was barred from entering the UK I 100% agreed because its his preaching is not suitable for the UK. I was attacked by Pakistani people, verbally, physically, socially, with lie allegations, and attacks have been continued. Whereas, I believe he has made the tech mad generation of Muslims youth and mature age people lazier and unnecessarily argumentative using the wrong phrases. (Among entire Peace TV team, its appeared as, joke ways, Dr. Naik, on his mission, as if, over the death of millions of crusaders rose 1 Dr. Naik.)

“Mr Naik, who is based in Malaysia, has been excluded from travel to the UK, India and Bangladesh and is accused by the Indian government of laundering £23m (Dh109.3m).” Indian government however, is associated with an extremist party RSS against Muslims. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheik Hasina had no other option left to except for banning Naik and Peace TV after the attack in Dhaka, when banning did no harm to Dr. Naik or anyone else either. It’s a safe action. Dr. Naik is not only politically incorrect, he is also an utterly idiotic phrase maker, one example of such is when he suggested public property for women in the subject of polygamy, and misled a large group of people with English as a Second Language to wrong language use. Such irrespective and thoughtless criticisms is a very sensitive and concerning issue. I am afraid, I wasn’t impressed by Dr. Naik.

“The Commission for Countering Extremism cited Mr Naik’s actions as an example of the current laws failing to tackle Islamist extremism. It has led to a review of the powers available to the authorities to take action against acts of hate.” The Watchdog having an investigation on Peace TV, it’s good and fine to have a check and reflect upon those activities. Lets also be mindful not to provoke further confrontational reactions from lazy and mad Muslims within the UK Muslim population. These concerns are included in my book Varied Expressions.

For the UK ministers I have a thorough plan I will propose for a suitable solution soon, that will help to eradicate the radicalisation and will be promising for world peace. Meanwhile, like I have proposed in my recent article to engage UK youths in debate sessions against reactions. The Charlie Hebdo and Peace TV ban are likely to encourage reaction by the majority Muslim Community’s focus points. The TV channels are closed before people’s eyes. The actions to deter anger attacks need to be watchful that it doesn’t inflame more anger.

The question remains, however, which other sources funding and fuelling the radicalisation to commit attacks?

