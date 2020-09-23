UK daily coronavirus cases surpasses 6,000 and Covid death toll rises by 37

The number of UK coronavirus cases has risen by 6,178 and death toll has increased by 37 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the total number of UK coronavirus fatalities to 41,862.

Overall, 409,729 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 23 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,808, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 69 and 96 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths were between August 14 and September 22.

Seven other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 389 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 21,548.

Public Health Wales said two further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic increasing to 1,605.

Scotland

There have been two new deaths in Scotland of people who have tested positive for the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 486, which is 7.8% of the newly tested individuals.

Northern Ireland

There have been 220 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

There have been no further related deaths recorded, with the toll in the region remaining at 577.

Forty-one people with Covid-19 are in hospital – six are in intensive care and five are on ventilators.

There are currently 27 confirmed outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland, and a further 13 suspected outbreaks.