Charge hearing in DIG Mizan’s graft case on Sept 30

A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed September 30 for the hearing of framing of charges against four accused, including suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman, in a graft case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge court no. 6 passed the order accepting a plea from the lawyer of the main accused – Mizanur Rahman.

The other accused are DIG Mizan’s wife Sohelia Anar alias Ratma Rahman, younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan.

On September 2, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayesh ordered the case to be transferred to the court and set today’s date for hearing the charges.

ACC director Monjur Morshed on January 30 filed the charge sheet against four, DIG Mizanur Rahman, his wife Rotna, brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan for concealing information about wealth of Taka 3.07 crore and amassing illegal wealth of Taka 3.28 crore.