First Bangladeshi film now on Amazon Prime

The movie ‘Bengali Beauty’ directed by Rahsan Noor is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

In the 1 hour and 43 minutes long film, Rahsaan Noor and Toya stars as the leads.

The film ‘Bengali Beauty’ is based on the fictional love story of a couple in the changing political landscape of the seventies.

Noor is seen, in the film, in the role of an RJ and Toya in the role of a medical student.

Sara Alam, Ashfaq Rezwan, Piyush Bandyopadhyay, Masum Bashar, GM Shahidul Alam, Najiba Bashar, Neili Azad and others have also acted in various roles in the film.

Apart from Bangladesh, the film was also released in the United States, United Kingdom and China.

The film was also commercially successful one.