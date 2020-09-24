Gold prices fall by Tk 2,449 per bhori

The prices of gold have decrease by Tk 2,449 to Tk 74,008 a bhari (11.66 grams) in the local market from Thursday, said Bangladesh Jewellers Samity.

The Samity took this decision because of a decline in the price of gold in the international market.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Samity in a press release on Thursday announced the decreased price with effect from today.

According to the BAJUS, the price of 22-karat gold has been fixed at Tk 74,008 a bhari while the price of 21-karat gold decreased to Tk 70,859 a bhari and 18-karat gold to Tk 62,111 a bhari.

The price of traditional gold has been set at Tk 51,788 a bhari, the release said.