Govt to establish Bangabandhu Research Centre at Sugandha

The government has decided to establish ‘Bangabandhu Research Center for Foreign Policy and Diplomacy’ in the ‘Mujib Borsho’ to keep Bangabandhu’s association with Sugandha alive in the minds of the successive generations.

“This’ll be a center of excellence to conduct quality research on the life and works of Bangabandhu as well as Bangladesh foreign policy strategy and diplomacy,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Friday.

He was addressing an event in commemoration of the historic maiden speech delivered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the UN General Assembly and inauguration of the newly-developed infrastructure of the Foreign Service Academy.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the event virtually as the chief guest.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo and Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy Rector Syed Masud Mahmood Khundker also spoke at the event. Former Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, among others, was present.

Last year, a ‘Genocide Corner’ was set up in the building remembering the victims of the 1971 genocide.

On Sept 25, 1974, the greatest Bangalee of all time delivered a speech at the UNGA.

Sugandha bears the rich memory of Bangabandhu, Dr Momen said. This was his first office as President and then Prime Minister of independent and sovereign Bangladesh. From this office, he took many important decisions on both domestic and international issues.

Dr Momen said visionary leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has laid down certain roadmaps in her Vision 2021, Vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100.

“To help achieve her visions given our resources, we’ve developed two packages known as Economic Diplomacy and the other one – Public Diplomacy,” he said.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh’s economic diplomacy comprises five elements.

These are – attracting diversified foreign investment portfolio to turn Bangladesh as the world’s manufacturing hub; expanding Bangladeshi exports to traditional and new markets along with diversifying the export basket; securing technology transfer, and technical assistance; ensuring gainful employment opportunities for Bangladeshi nationals abroad; and providing quality services to nationals and the diaspora.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh achieved impressive economic growth during the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Hasina. “In fact, last year, our GDP growth rate was 8.2 percent, the highest among Asia-Pacific countries as per the Asian Development Bank.”

Shahriar Alam said today Bangladesh is lauded across the globe as a glaring example of an indomitable nation.

“A nation with remarkable socio-economic development,” he said.

The State Minister said through implementing mega-projects like Padma Bridge with domestic funding, the Prime Minister has shown the courage of a true statesman.

“Mega projects like Metro Rail, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, special economic zones, Paira and Matarbari deep sea ports emboldens our trust in your prudent leadership,” he said.