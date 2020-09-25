Sylhet, Sunamganj at risk of flood

Due to excessive rainfall in country’s north-eastern region and India’s Meghalaya, river water level is rising, increasing the possibility of a flood situation being triggered in Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Jadukata river was flowing 145cm above danger level at Laurer Garh point of Tahirpur upazila in Sylhet this morning.

Meanwhile, Surma river is flowing eight centimetres above danger level at Sunamganj town point, says the flood situation report of Water Development Board (WDB) in Sunamganj.

Md Sabibur Rahman, executive engineer of the WDB in Sunamganj, said, “As per the forecast, excessive rainfall will continue till tomorrow (Saturday) and the water level will continue to rise. Then it will start to reduce.”