UK coronavirus cases increases by 6,042 and Covid death toll rises by 34

The number of UK coronavirus cases has risen by 6,042 and death toll has increased by 34 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the total number of UK Covid-19 fatalities to 41,971.

Overall, 429,277 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK.

Separate figures published by statistics agencies show there have now been 57,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 20 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 29,891, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 43 and 96 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between April 3 and September 25.

Four other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

A further 370 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales in the past 24 hours along with three Covid-19 deaths.

Cardiff recorded the highest number with 2,910 positive tests with Rhondda Cynon Taf following as second highest.

The total number of cases in Wales is now at 22,584 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases have increased from 320 on Friday.

More areas of Wales will go into lockdown over the weekend in an effort to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

People in Cardiff, Swansea and the town of Lianelli will all find themselves living under tighter restrictions.

Scotland

There have been no new deaths in Scotland of people who have tested positive for the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 714, which is 11.5% of the newly tested individuals.