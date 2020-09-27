Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 32 more die, 1,275 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 32 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 5,161.

Another 1,275 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 359,148.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Sunday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 1,741 people to have recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 270,491.

In the last 24 hours, 93 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 10,685 samples.