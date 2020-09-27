Gang rape in MC College: Another accused Arjun arrested

The law enforcers arrested Arjun, no 4 accoused in the case, from Habiganj on Sunday morning.

Earlier, prime accused Saifur Rahman was arrested from Chatak upazila of Sunamganj on Sunday morning.A newly-married woman was raped allegedly by a group of Chhatra League activists in a dormitory of Sylhet MC College on Friday night.

The incident took place after the couple went to visit the college on Friday. At that time, four to five youths took them inside the dormitory forcibly.

As the husband protested the matter, they beat up him and then, they took the couple to the college hostel at about 8:00pm. There they tied up his husband in a room of the hostel and raped the woman, said Shah Paran Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdul Kayum Chowdhury.

On information, Police rescued the couple from the dormitory around 10:30 pm and admitted the woman to the One-Stop Crisis Centre at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital, he added.

Later, the victim’s husband filed a case with Shah Poran Police Station early Saturday against six named accused and three unnamed accused.