No one to be spared over MC College dorm rape: Quader

Mentioning that the government has taken a stern stance against the rape of a young woman at an MC College dormitory in Sylhet, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said no one involved in the incident will be spared.

“Those responsible will be brought to justice and harsher punishment will be meted out to them. This is prime minister’s order. No one will be spared,” he said while addressing a function marking the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

Turning to politics, Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said BNP is trying to put the by-election to several parliamentary seats into question through lodging complaints without being in the field. “Their participation in the election was eyewash.”

He said the government does not believe in the policy of repression.

A group of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) reportedly gang-raped the young woman after confining her husband to a room of MC College hostel in Sylhet on Friday night.

The victim’s husband filed a case with Shah Poran Police Station against six accused, said its officer-in-charge Abdul Quaium.

Sources said the young couple went to visit the MC College campus in the evening when a group of BCL men picked them up and took them to the hostel.

They confined the victim’s husband to a room and raped her in turns in another room.

On information, police rescued the victim and her husband around 11pm.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have so far arrested two accused over the rape incident.

The arrestees are Saifur Rahman, the prime accused in the case, and Arjun Laskar, No. 4 accused.