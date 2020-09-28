Bangladesh envoy to KSA presents credentials to OIC Secy Gen

Bangladesh Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary presented his credentials to the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al- Othaimeen at OIC headquarters in Jeddah on Monday.

Patwary, who is concurrently accrediting him as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to OIC, had a meeting with the Secretary General of OIC where they discussed about the issues of mutual interests.

While the Ambassador referred the legal case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the genocide committed against the Rohingays, the Secretary General assured the Ambassador that OIC would provide full support to raise the fund for the case along with continuing its political and moral supports to Bangladesh.

The Ambassador also requested the Secretary General to take more initiative to involve other willing non-OIC countries to assist the settlement of Rohingya case at the earliest.

Referring Bangladesh as the most active member of OIC, the Secretary General requested it to be the partner with secretariat in organizing various sectoral programs in Bangladesh to enhance its visibility and outreach with OIC.

In this connection, the Secretary General requested Bangladesh to provide information for the scholarship opportunities in Bangladesh for OIC nationals which will be published in OIC scholarship database.

Praising Bangladesh as the role model for women empowerment, the Secretary General said that OIC is proud of Bangladesh in showcasing its achievement in women empowerment in and outside of OIC member states.

The meeting ended with a happy note and commitment of the OIC to be always with Bangladesh for the dignified return of the Rohingyas (Myanmar nationals) to their homeland in Rakhine, Myanmar and working together in ICJ to ensure the justice for the genocide committed against the Rohingyas. #