Man ‘commits suicide’ after shooting wife in USA

A Bangladshi man was shot himself to death after shooting his wife to death following a family feud in Lavin area of Phoenix City under Arizona of USA on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Abul Ahsan Habib, 52 and his wife Soheli Akter Chaina, 43, both of them hailed from Magura district.

On Sunday night, Abul Ahsan locked in an altercation with her wife Soheli Akter. At one stage, Soheli Akter sought help calling to 911 emergency services.

At one point, Abul shot Soheli to death and later shot himself with the same pistol.