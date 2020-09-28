UK records 4,044 new cases of Covid as death toll rises by 13

A further 4,044 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, taking thetotal number of positive cases to 439,013.

The number of people who had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 increased by 13 on Monday. This brings the total number of deaths linked to coronavirus to 42,001.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,600 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Monday’s figures have decreased from the day before and continue to remain under 6,000 for two consecutive days.

However, many places have been struggling to contain infections and further lockdown measures for the North East of England. were announced by the Health Secretary on Monday.

England

England has a confirmed increase of 3,316 new cases bringing the total to 377,035 and a rate per 100,000 population of 669.8.

A further 13 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 29,918, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 60 and 97 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between September 24 and September 27.

There were no deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

Wales recorded 286 new cases bringing up the total number of infections to 23,231 and a rate per 100,000 at 736.8.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,612.

Scotland

There were 222 new cases in Scotland, as of Monday, bringing the total number of infections up to 27,798 and a rate per 100,000 to 508.8.

There were no further deaths reported.

Northern Ireland

There were 220 new cases recorded in Northern Ireland bringing the cumulative total to 10,949.

The rate of infection in Northern Ireland per 100,000 is currently 578.2 and no new deaths connected to Covid were recorded.