Bangladesh, India agree to resolve water-sharing issues

Bangladesh and India on Tuesday agreed to resolve water-sharing issues of common rivers, including Teesta River, and bring down border killings to a zero level, says Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

He came up with the remarks while briefing reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the 6th Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting.

Bangladesh laid emphasis on early resolution of the Teesta water-sharing issue apart from resolving water sharing of other common rivers, he said.

Bangladesh conveyed deep concern over deaths along the Bangladesh and India international border, said the minister, adding that both sides discussed sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen led the Bangladesh side while Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar the Indian team at the virtual meeting.

This was the first JRC meeting in 10 years as the fifth one was held in New Delhi on February 8, 2019.