HC forms probe body on Sylhet college rape

The High Court has formed a three-member committee to probe into gang-rape of a woman at Murari Chand College in Sylhet on September 25.

Judge of Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Tribunal of Sylhet is head of the committee while Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sylhet are members.

Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Md Mohiuddin Shamim came up with the committee on Tuesday.

The HC directed the committee to record statements of all concerned and submit report within 15 days.

The court also issued a rule requiring reply as to why principal and hostel superintendent of the college shall not be punished for not taking preventive measure to stop entry of outsiders resulting in incident like the rape.

The apex court also ordered the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Sylhet to provide committee with administrative support and security.

A case has been filed against nine people in connection with gang-rape of a woman at a hostel of Murari Chand (MC) College in Sylhet on September 25 night. Victim’s husband filed the case with Shah Paran Police Station next morning.

Six of the accused are identified as M Saifur Rahman, Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tareq Ahmad, Arjun Laskar, Robiul Islam and Mahfujur Rahman, all of them are allegedly involved in Banglades Chhatra League politics.

Several persons including principal accused have been arrested.