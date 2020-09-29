Outsiders barred from entering college campuses, police patrol intensified

The government has prohibited entry of outsiders to campuses of all public and private colleges to avoid any untoward incident.

It also directed the authorities concerned to close dormitories and intensify police patrolling on the campuses.

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) came up with the directives on Tuesday, three days into gang-rape in a hall of Sylhet MC College.

A letter titled ‘Government directives for government and non-government colleges closed due to Covid-19 pandemic to ensure securities’ issued by the DSHE’s Deputy Director (College-1) Professor Dr Shah Md Amir Ali was sent to the principals of all colleges across the country on Tuesday.

The educational institutions across the country are likely to remain shut for more days as a favourable environment is yet to be created, said an official of the Education Ministry on Monday.

The government announced general holidays on March 18 following coronavirus outbreak and closure of all educational institutions.