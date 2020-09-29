Rape at MC College: Rapist Tareq arrested

RAB arrested another accused Tarekuzzaman Tareq in a case filed over gang-rape of a young woman at MC College dormitory in Sylhet. He was arrested from Dirai municipal area of ​​Sunamganj on Tuesday evening.

The arrested Tarekuzzaman Tarek identified as the son of Rafiqul Islam of Umed Nagar village in Sunamganj Sadar upazila.

Confirming the arrest RAB-9 CPC-3 Lieutenant Commander Faisal said, after gang rape incident Tareq fled from Sylhet and cut his hair and beard and hid in Dirai municipal area of ​​Sunamganj.

He added that Tarique was arrested on Tuesday evening on the basis of secret information. Now he is in the custody of RAB. He will be handed over to the police later.

The accused in the case are M Saifur Rahman, Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tareq, Arjun Lankar, Rabiul Islam, and Mahfuzur Rahman. Four of them are students of MC college.

Earlier on Friday evening, the couple from Shibbari area of ​​South Surma visited the MC College campus. At that time, Saifur and his associates took the woman and her husband to the nearby college hostel, where they tied up the husband and raped the woman. On information, police rescued the rape victim and her husband.

The husband of the victim housewife filed a case against 9 people with Shahparan police station on Saturday morning.

After that, the police launched an operation to arrest the rapists. During the drive, a pipe gun, four Ramdas, a knife, and other domestic and foreign weapons were recovered from Saifur Rahman’s room at MC College Hostel at around 2 pm. Police have filed another case under the Arms Act with Saifur Rahman as the main accused in the incident.