Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 32 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,436 new cases

Bangladesh reported 32 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours raising the total death toll at 5,251, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,436 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3, 63, 479.

Of the deceased, 24 were men and eight women. 31 of them died in different hospitals while one died staying at home, says the press release.

The death rate is 1.44 percent, the latest daily infection rate was 10.71 percent while the overall rate stood at 18.66%.

The recovery rate rose to 75.79%, reads a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services.