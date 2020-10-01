Closure of educational institutions extended until October 31

The government has further extended the shutdown of all the educational institutions, except Qawmi madrasas, across Bangladesh till October 31 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to roil the country.

Earlier in March, the government ordered all the schools, colleges and universities across the country to close down soon after the first cases of Covid-19 in Bangladesh were reported on March 8.

The shutdown has since been extended several times, with the latest one issued on Thursday.

The government has been running a distance-learning program through Sangsad Television for schools and colleges. Classes are taking place on Facebook and YouTube for primary and secondary-level students as well.

Many universities have already started online classes to keep up with the coursework.