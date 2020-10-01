UNO Wahida released from hospital

Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam has been released from hospital as her health condition is now well.

The doctors at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital released Wahida on Thursday noon.

Wahida will be admitted to Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar further treatment, sources at the hospital said.

Confirming the news, Dr Badrul Haque, joint director of the NINH, said she has recovered from the injury sustained on her head.

Mentioning that the right side of Wahid which was paralysed after attack has become functional now, the doctor said the paralysed part of her leg is not fully recovered.

Wahida, UNO of Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur, was critically wounded when a group of miscreants broke into her government residence in the early hours of September 3 and attacked her.

Her father, Omar Ali, 70, was also gravely injured when he tried to save his daughter.

Both were first taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Later, the UNO was shifted to the ICU of Rangpur Community Medical College Hospital.

Later in the afternoon, Wahida was airlifted to Dhaka and admitted to the National Institute of Neuroscience and Hospital (NINH).

Police arrested 10 suspects including the prime accused in a case filed over the attack.