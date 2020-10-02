Bangladesh Pratidin journo Azharul Islam dies

Md Azharul Islam, head of Editing Assistant Department at Bangladesh Pratidin, died of cancer at a hospital in the capital on Thursday night. He was 60.

Azharul Islam breathed his last at Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital (Midford Hospital) at around 10:00 pm while undergoing treatment.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.

Bangladesh Pratidin editor Naeem Nizam, executive editor Pir Habibur Rahman expressed deep shock at the death of Azharul Islam.