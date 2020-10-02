Biman to launch Sylhet-London direct flight

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is all set to start operating direct flights from Sylhet to London this year.

A press briefing is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Sylhet Osmani International Airport in this regard.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali will preside over the function while Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will be present as the chief guest, the national flag carrier said Friday.

Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed and Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Chairman M Mofidur Rahman will also be present at the press conference.