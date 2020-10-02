Finance Minister off to UAE for medical checkup

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal left Dhaka for United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his eye treatment.

A regular aircraft of Emirates Airlines carrying AHM Mustafa Kamal took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday morning, said Gazi Touhidul Islam, public relations officer at the finance ministry.

The minister is expected to return home on October 16, he added.

Earlier in July, the Finance Minister went to London for medical checkup but he failed to get proper treatment due to Covid-19 pandemic.