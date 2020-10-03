Biman resumes Sylhet-London flight Sunday

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume its direct flight from Sylhet to London of UK on Sunday.

Foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmed and state minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali will be present at MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet to see off the passengers on Sunday.

The ministers will brief the press at 9 am at the airport before the resumption of the flight, a Biman’s press release said on Friday.

On September 16, a virtual meeting was held between Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB), led by its chairman M Mofidur Rahman and UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) to finalise the direct flights on the Sylhet-London-Sylhet route.

After the meeting, CAAB gave permission to the national flag carrier to operate direct flights from Sylhet to London from October 4 following Biman’s approval from UK’s DfT in this regard.