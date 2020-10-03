MC College gang-rape: Rajon Miah makes confessional statements

Rajon Miah, a suspect in the case filed over the gang rape of a woman at Murari Chand (MC) College in Sylhet, is making confessional statements under section 164 before a Sylhet court.

Sylhet Additional Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court started recording of the statement at around 2:3pm on Saturday, a source said.

Rajon was produced before the court following completion of their five-day remand.

Earlier on Friday, Saifur Rahman, Rabiul Islam, and Arjun Lasker made confessional statements under section 164 in the case.

A total eight persons, including all six named accused in the case, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

On September 25, a group of youths raped a woman at a hostel of MC College after forcefully taking the victim and her husband, who they tied up.

The husband of the victim filed the case on the same night with Shah Poran Police Station accusing Saifur Rahman (28), Shah Mahbubur Rahman Roni (25), Arjun Lasker (25), Mahfuzur Rahman Masum (25), Tarek Ahmed (28), Rabiul Islam (25), and 2-3 unnamed men.