Toukir, Bipasha likely to settle in USA

TV actor-director couple Toukir Ahmed and Bipasha Hayat is likely to be settled in USA.

Bipasha Hayat has been staying in America with her children since the emergence of coronavirus in last December.

Now, actor Toukir Ahmed joined with his family members in America.

According to several media reports, the couple is taking preparation to take admission for their children in a school in USA.

Toukir said “Actually I am going to USA to take an admission for my children. Now, we are taking preparation for their admission. Later, we will complete the procedures for settling in USA permanently. I will return home again as early as possible. Actually, I will spend my time in both countries.”

Before going to USA, Toukir produced a drama serial titled ‘Rupali Josna’. Channel i is telecasting the drama serial. The shooting of the drama serial was held at his own resort ‘Nakhotro Bari’ in Gazipur.