2 killed in Moulvibazar road crash

Two people, including a covered van driver, were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a local bus and a lemon-laden covered van at Rashidpur Gas Field area in Shremangal upazila of Moulvibazar on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as driver Sanjit Das, 30 and Mohesh, 45.

The Habiganj-bound passenger bus from Shreemangal collided with the Shreemangal-bound lemon-laden covered van at 11:00 am on Dhak-Sylhet regional road, leaving the van driver dead on the spot and eight others injured, police said.

Later, locals took the injured to Shreemangal Health Complex where duty doctor declared Mohesh dead.

Shreemangal Health and Family Planning Officer Sajjad Hossain Chowdhury said five of the injured, including a two-year-old child, were in critical condition.