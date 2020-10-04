Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 23 more die, 1,125 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 23 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 5,348.

Another 1,125 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 368,690.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Sunday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 1,587 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 281,656.

In the last 24 hours, 93 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 9,859 samples.