New PSC member Shameem Ahsan takes oath

Shameem Ahsan, newly appointed member of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), took oath on Sunday.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain administered the oath of office at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge, spokesperson and special officer of the Supreme Court Mohammad Saifur Rahman told BSS.

An order was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on September 27 stating that the President has appointed him (Shameem) on the authority given to him by Article 138 (1) of the Constitution.

He will hold the post for a period of five years from the date of joining or till the age of 65 years, whichever comes first.