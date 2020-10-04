Sheikh Hasina champion of human security: Diplomats

Diplomats stationed in Dhaka have extolled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her “able and prudent” leadership and tireless efforts in changing the course of national progress, braving a sea of challenges and setbacks along her way.

Impressed at the overwhelming course of development overseen by Sheikh Hasina, the diplomats and heads of foreign missions in Dhaka came up with the remarks for the Bangladesh Prime Minister terming her a “champion of human security”.

Taking part in a webinar, organised by Awami League’s International Affairs Sub Committee on Saturday night, they also reiterated their commitments to help Sheikh Hasina in fulfillment of Vision 2041, set out by the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Marking the birthday (September 28) of Sheikh Hasina, the webinar was moderated by PM’s special assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen as the chief guest.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam; Chairman of International Affairs Sub Committee, Bangladesh Awami League, Ambassador Muhammad Zamir and Secretary of the committee Dr Shammi Ahmed, among others, spoke at the event.

Acting Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Bishwadip Dey, referring to the message sent by Indian Prime Minister, said Narendra Modi lauded the social economic transformation that Bangladesh has achieved in recent years.

“Bangladesh has consistently grown at a rate of 7 percent and despite the pandemic has clocked the growth rate of 5.2 percent in the last fiscal year — the progress achieved by Bangladesh in social indicators is also remarkable,” he said.

“India is a committed development partner of Bangladesh and we look forward to building a shared and prosperous future on the foundation of our shared history, culture and our deep people to people linkage,” said the Indian diplomat.

Terming Sheikh Hasina as a champion of human security, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said the

Bangladesh Prime Minister has been trying to build a society free from hunger and poverty.

Due to her respect for human rights and offering of humanitarian assistances, giving protection to people, she has become a real champion of human security, he said.

Paying tributes to her leadership in taking the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Japan to a new dimension, the Japanese Ambassador referred to the launching of Big B (The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt) initiative following exchange of visits between the Premiers which laid the foundation for achieving Vision 2041 that includes infrastructure building, including Dhaka metro rail.

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink appreciated Sheikh Hasina’s intervention during the recently held UNGA and other sideline events, saying she has expressed some major priorities and values that Bangladesh has been defending on the international scene.

While a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis lies in Myanmar, the EU, together with the UK, the USA and UNHCR, in this context with other partners, will organise an international conference to underscore continued commitment to the humanitarian assistance and response for the Rohingyas and the host community, she added.

UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo said anyone who meets the Prime Minister and also has the opportunity to listen to her would be struck by her “incredibly deep knowledge” of Bangladesh.

She praised the Prime Minister’s ‘tireless efforts’ to move the country forward and said she is a role model for incredible hard work, discipline and determination.

Extending his wishes to Sheikh Hasina on her birthday, Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa O. Turan said the Bangladesh Prime Minister has an outstanding political career with full of major achievements despite the struggles she had to go through.

“She has become a role model for women, not only in her country but also for others around the world.”

On her able leadership, the Turkish diplomat said Bangladesh has become a model for sustainable and inclusive development.

Chargé d’affaires at the UAE Embassy in Dhaka Abdulla Ali Al-Hamoudi, credited the leadership of Sheikh Hasina for the current march forward of Bangladesh at a stable pace while pinning hope that the Bangladesh Prime Minister would be able to turn her country into ‘Sonar Bangla’.