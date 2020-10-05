5-step immunity-boosting routine to kick start your day

The pandemic has made us all follow some of the healthiest habits. From exercising regularly, taking supplements to having kadha, we all are doing all that we can to keep our immunity strong and going.

With no vaccine for the novel coronavirus yet, a strong immune system can work as a shield to protect your body against the infection.

What you can do?

But as experts say and it’s also true that immunity is not built in a day but over a period of time. It requires you to change certain lifestyle habits to boost your immunity.

A healthy morning routine is ideal to have a productive day and boost your immunity at the same time. Here is a five-step morning routine that will boost your immunity and kick start your day.

Yoga

If you are too lazy to get up from the bed and get on the mat, try doing some bed yoga poses like child’s pose. Hold the pose for as long as you can. The asana will help relax the stiff muscles and improve the blood flow to the brain.

After doing the pose, sit straight and do some breathing exercises to relax the mind and increase body’s functionality after a night’s sleep.

Oil pulling

Oil pulling is an ancient ayurvedic technique that involves swishing of cold-pressed virgin coconut oil for about 4-6 minutes in the mouth. It has been recommended by experts as the lauric acid in the oil breaks through the fatty layer of bacteria in the mouth, killing them. The Ministry of Ayush recommends practising the technique daily to boost immunity. It should be done on an empty stomach, right after you wake up.

Hydrate

We all know that keeping ourselves well hydrated is of paramount importance to stay healthy. Have two glasses of water after you get up. You can even make some DIY concoctions like lemon water, honey water, haldi water and drink it in the morning for best results.

Exercise

Exercising in the morning is the best way to beat lethargy. A 30-40 minute session of any physical activity can charge the body physically for the rest of the day. It will also improve your energy, strength, flexibility and stamina.

You can start with a basic workout like walking, jogging, cycling and then increase the intensity as per your body type and health condition.

Have a wholesome breakfast

Breakfast is often said to be the most important meal of the day. Have a healthy wholesome breakfast, which is a mix of protein, carbs, fats and fibre. Do not forget to add some fresh fruits, whole grains and vegetables to your breakfast plate.

