Bus-jeep collision in Habiganj: Death toll rises to 5

Habiganj Correspondent : Three more people have died in a collision between a jeep and a bus in Habiganj’s Bahubal Upazila, raising the death toll to five from the accident.

The three people died around 10:00 pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Habiganj Sadar Hospital and Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Earlier, the accident took place at around 2:00 pm on the Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway at Rashidpur Gas Field No. 5 in Bahubal.

The deceased were identified as jeep driver Sanjeeb Karmakar, son of late Sonoha Karmakar of Kamarpara in Satgaon Tea Garden, Mahesh Rajghar, son of Badal Rajghar of Faizabad Tea Garden’s New Quarter in Bahubal, Anjali Urang, wife of Oli Urang of the same area, Pradeep and a child.

It has been reported that the Habiganj-bound bus from Srimangal collided with the Satgaon-bound jeep carrying tea workers and lemon-papaya coming from the opposite direction when it reached Lachna area at around 2:00 pm.

Jeep drivers Sanjeeb Karmakar and Mahesh Rajghar died on the spot while Anjali Urang succumbed to her injuries at Habiganj Sadar Hospital and Pradeep and the child at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital at night.

The injured are – Amena Begum, minor girl Toma, Rima, Tamim, Ruhena Akhter and Kulsuma Akhter of Faizabad area. They have been admitted to Srimangal Upazila Health Complex.