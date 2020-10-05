Ekushey Padak winning artist Monsur Ul Karim dies

Noted artist Monsur Ul Karim died at a hospital in the capital on Monday noon. He was 70

Ekushey Padak winner breathed his last at Dhaka’s United Hospital around 12:00 noon while undergoing treatment.

Rajbari Deputy Commissioner Dilsad Begum confirmed the matter to media.

Monsur Ul Karim, who was a professor of Faculty of Fine Arts in Chittagong University, had been suffering from various diseases.

He was born in Rajbari in 1950. He completed BFA from the Institute of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka, in 1972, and did his master’s from University of Chittagong in 1974.

His semi abstract compositions with loosely drawn figures, organic and free flowing lines, and child-like drawings and scribbles powerfully evoke the landscape of riverine and rural Bangladesh.

Karim received the Ekushey Padak in 2009. Notable among his honours are the Grand Award in the 8th Indian Triennial International, New Delhi, 1994 and the Grand Award in the 6th Asian Art Biennale in 1993.