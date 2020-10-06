Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies in road accident

Kabul, October 6: Afghanistan opening batsman Najeeb Tarakai died in an accident here. He was 29. Najeeb was hit by a speeding car on Monday (October 5) in the Afghanistan capital and he breathed his last in a hospital on Tuesday (October 6).

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the news in a condolence message on its Twitter handle. “ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked! May Allah Shower His Mercy on him,” the Twitter message read.

He played 13 internationals as a top-order batsman for Afghanistan.