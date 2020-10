Four Rohingya men were killed in sporadic clashes between two rival groups at Kutupalong camp in Ukhia upazila of Cox’s Bazar district on Tuesday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The clashes took place in between Block D and Block E around 8:30 pm within a span of a day of another clash which also left two people killed, officials in Cox’s Bazar said.

According to several media reports, the clashes were continuing till filing the story at 9:20 pm.