Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 30 more die, 1,499 infected in 24 hours

Thirty more people have died of coronavirus or Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 5,405 people died of the fatal disease in Bangladesh so far.

At the same time, 1, 499 people have been infected with Covid-19. Till now, some 3,71,631 people infected with coronavirus in the country.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed this information in a press release on Tuesday.

