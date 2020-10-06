Madrasah super held in Kushtia for ‘violating female student’

Police on Monday night arrested a superintendent of a local madrasah from Mirpur upazila in Kushtia district for allegedly violating a female student.

The arrestee was identified as Maulana Abdul Quader, the superintendent of Sirajul Ulum Mariamun Nesa Madrasah in Swarupdah Chakpara area.

Quoting the victim’s family members, Abdul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station, said the victim was a resident student of the madrasah. Quader called the girl to his room early Sunday after Fazar prayers and violated her.

The accused madrasah super was learned to have threatened the girl not to disclose the incident.

However, the girl informed one of her classmates on Monday morning. When the incident got leaked, there had been a huge outrage in the locality.

The agitated local people laid a siege to the madrasah demanding exemplary punishment of the accused.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father filed a complaint with Mirpur Police Station.

Later, police arrested the super and sent the girl to a hospital for a medical test, the OC added.