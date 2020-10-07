Govt mulls amending law to make rapists liable to death

The government is actively considering amendment to law to ensure death penalty for the rapists, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

He made the remarks following recent spate of rapes and sexual harassment of women in various parts of the country.

Law minister was addressing reporters before leaving residence for his office at the secretariat Wednesday morning.

Violation of a housewife by some unruly youths at Sylhet MC College hostel followed by stripping a woman at Noakhali and filming the scene sparked deep criticism at home and abroad.

People from all walks of life have taken to the street demanding death sentence for the violators who are somehow going scot-free amid legal loopholes.

The demand has gained ground as a group of legal experts are stressing amendment to law to make rapists liable to death.

“Law is enacted for welfare of people. As people have a demand for death penalty of rapists, the government is considering the issue with utmost importance,” said law minister.