Planning Minister MA Mannan will inaugurate the ‘Hundred Percent Electrification’ programme at Dharmapasha Upazila in Sunamganj on October 10.

Mannan will also witness various development projects there, officials said.

Before that, the minister will attend various social programmes at Dakshin Sunamganj upazila on October 9.

The planning minister is expected to return to Dhaka on October 11.