No HSC, equivalent exams this year: Education Minister

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Wednesday said that the no HSC and its equivalent exams will be held this year.

She said the evaluation of the candidates of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be done in a new and different way.

The minister came up with the discloser during a press brief through an online platform at 1:00 pm.

She said, “The average of the results of JSC and SSC examinations will be considered in this evaluation process.”

The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin on April 1, but the government was forced to postpone it on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dipu Moni said an alternative method of evaluation will be used this time.

All educational institutions were closed on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure was extended until Oct 31 as there has been no marked improvement in the situation.

Besides, there will be no Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examination for 2020 and the students will be promoted to the next class through class assessment instead.

Dipu Moni on Sept 30 said they are making plans considering various alternatives since experts have warned about the possible second wave of coronavirus during winter.