Protests against rapes continue at Shahbagh

Several organisations formed human chains at Shahbagh in the capital on Wednesday to protest against rapes in Bangladesh.

The protestors under the banner of ‘Save Our Women – Bangladesh’, a non-profit organisation, and different other progressive organisations took to the streets of Shahbagh to demand amendment to the laws regarding rape and speedy trials of rapists.

The organisations also demanded dedicated court for rape trials and death penalty for rapists.

The protesters were seen holding black flags marking the government’s failure in ensuring swift punishment of the rapist.

Protests erupted in the capital and across the country after the incident of brutal assault on a woman in Noakhali’s Begumganj came to the light following release of the video on social media by the culprits.

The protesters in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country blamed the government as well as law enforcement agencies’ inaction, the culture of immunity and flawed criminal justice system and claimed that all this informed the investigation processes leading to poor evidence management.