UK Covid-19 cases increase by 14,162 in single day

A further 14,162 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, have been validated.

The latest results bring the total number of cases in the UK to 544,275.

The Government also said a further 70 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday. This brings the UK total to 42,515.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Breakdown of figures across the UK

England

A further 54 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,280, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 43 and 93 years old. All but one patient, aged 79, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between September 28 and October 6. Most were on or after October 2.

Three other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 752 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 27,624.

Public Health Wales said three further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,643.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 1,054 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, according to figures published shortly before Ms Sturgeon’s parliamentary statement.

The record high figure was published by the Scottish Government from Health Protection Scotland data.

One further death of a patient within 28 days of first testing positive for the virus was registered in the past 24 hours, taking this total to 2,533.

The new cases represent 13.0% of newly-tested individuals, down from 13.2% on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 410 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 195 in Lanarkshire and 190 in Lothian.

Northern Ireland

On Wednesday the Department of Health notified one further death and 828 new positive cases of Covid-19.

Some 106 patients with the virus are currently in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.