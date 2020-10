Freedom fighter and television actor S M Azizur Rahman passed away at a hospital in the capital on Thursday.

He breathed his last at 4:15 am at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU) while undergoing treatment.

He had been suffering from old age complications for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at 10:00am at Baitul Aman Jame Mosque at Uttara in the city. He will be buried at his village in Natore later in the day.