Govt preparing district hospitals with ICU to tackle 2nd wave of COVID-19: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the government is taking all-out preparations to keep the district hospitals ready with ICU and necessary oxygen to effectively encounter the possible second wave of the Covid-19 in the approaching winter.

“The outbreak of Coronavirus started last winter. It may come again in the approaching winter. Bearing that in mind, we have been making arrangements for all the medicare services such as installing ICU (intensive care unit) and oxygen in every district hospital,” she said while virtually opening the Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram Highway in Kishoreganj.

The premier simultaneously said her government has instantly given appointment to 2,000 doctors (physicians), 3,000 nurses and technicians soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus to ensure prompt healthcare services to Covid-19 patients.

While exchanging views following the inauguration of the 29.73-km road from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital through a video conference, she said, “We give it as a ‘gift’ on behalf of the Honourable President in the Mujib Borsho.”

The Prime Minister simultaneously thanked President Abdul Hamid for taking the initiative to build such a highway, saying, “We have been able to construct the road due to his (president’s) inspiration and initiative.”

The government has built the road having 14 bridges and 62 culverts under the Road Transport and Highways Division at a cost of Tk 874.08 crore, she said.

The highway connected Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria to Sylhet and Dhaka and other parts of the country.

A video presentation on the newly constructed highway was screened at the function.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, gave the welcome speech at the function.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division Md Nazrul Islam gave a brief presentation about the Itna-Mithamoin-Astagram Highway.

Awami League’s Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr. Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian and PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were present on the occasion.