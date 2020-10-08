IPL: KKR beat CSK by 10 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs after CSK shot themselves in the foot in a chase of 168.

After electing to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to add a respectable 167 on the board after 20 overs.

Rahul Tripathi, who was promoted to open the innings along with Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock of 81 from 51 deliveries.

Chennai Super Kings were off to a great start as Shane Watson hit his second consecutive 50. However, things changed after the 10-over mark, with CSK only able to add 14 runs in 5 overs since then. This pressure told on the chasing team, and KKR saw out the match.