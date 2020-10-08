Teen boy shot dead in front of father in Cox’s Bazar

A young singer was gunned down by a group of robbers in front of his father on Eidgarh-Eidgaon-Baishari road at Himchari of Cox’s Bazar Sadar on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jony Dey Raj, 20, was a HSC examinee this year, son of Tapan Dey, hailing from Charpara area at Eidgarh union of Ramu Upazila.

Confirming the news, Alamgir Hossain, a member of Eidgar UP, said that a group of robbers attacked a CNG run auto-rickshaw carrying passengers and shot Jony to death while he was returning home after singing at a social event with his father at 8:00 am in the area.

Other passengers were also beaten by the robbers, he said.