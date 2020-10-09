Actor Anisur Rahman Milon hospitalised with heart problem

Prominent actor Anisur Rahman Milon was admitted to United Hospital in the capital early Friday with heart problem.

Earlier on Thursday night, Milon’s family members took him to emergency department of City’s Square Hospital as he was feeling unwell. Later, doctors of the hospital conducted several tests on him and found a heart problem.

He was later admitted to United Hospital as there was no vacant seat in Square Hospital.

Milon began his acting career at age 12 with Artonad Theater. Then he acted in TV series “Ronger Manush”, directed by Salauddin Lavlu.

Tele-film “Doyeeta” “Projapotikal” “Hatkura” “Modhumoira” “Atappor” was great for his career and then appeared in high-profile film “The Last Thakur”.